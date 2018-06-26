South Africa: War Talk - Taxi Operators Threaten Authorities Over Impounded Vehicles

analysis

Taxi operators in the Alexandra area have threatened the JMPD (Johannesburg Metro Police Department) and government with a total shutdown after hundreds of faulty taxis were taken off the road in an ongoing operation which began early this year.

On Monday, all taxi services around the Alexandra and Sandton areas of Johannesburg were shut down. The reason for the shutdown stems from taxi operators' annoyance at the Johannesburg Metro Police Department's decision to impound hundreds of their taxis.

The JMPD rounded up 500 unroadworthy taxis in its ongoing operation Buya Mthetho: "The taxis were found to be in a very poor condition, most were unroadworthy with licence discs which had expired in 2012. Some had discs (showing) dishwasher repairs or newspaper clippings," the JMPD said in a statement.

The JMPD said the drivers were stopped either because they were in the emergency lane or ignoring road traffic markings and regulations.

On Monday a group of taxi bosses affiliated to about a dozen taxi associations handed a memorandum to the JMPD,...