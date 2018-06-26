Tanzania: DSE Turnover Weakens

TURNOVER at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) decreased by 31 per cent to 925m/- last week from 1.34bn/- of the preceding session, with Vodacom and Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL) dominating the trading activities by about 90 per cent.

According to Weekly Financial Markets Synopsis, foreign investors dominated the buying side at over 70 per cent while locals dominated the selling side by about 80 per cent.

The preceding week saw foreign investors' buying dominance at 80 per cent and domestic investors at about 80 per cent. Indeed this has been the trend since the exchange opened up for foreigners' participation in the local bourse.

"Effectively ownership of local economy is changing hands in favour of those having financial muscle," stated the market synopsis. The EABL posted a price loss of 1.8 per cent to close the week at 4,810/- from 4,900/-.

It thus brought down overall index (DSEI) assisted by KCB, which lost 0.9 per cent of its price to 1,090/- from 1,100/-.

Zan Securities weekly wrap ups stated that there were no top gainers during the week but top loser was DSE, depreciating in value by 20 per cent, to close the week at 1,520/- per share.

Total market capitalisation decreased by 0.35 per cent, closing the week at 22.20tri/- while domestic market capitalisation declined by 0.05 per cent ending the week under review at 11.02tri/-.

Comparatively, key benchmark indices were in the red territory with the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) capping at 4,195.69 points, down by 0.05 per cent.

The All Share Index (DSEI) closed at 2,303.01 points, down by 0.35 per cent. Similarly, the three sector indices were in the green and red territory compared to last week with the Industrial and Allied Index closing at 6,213.04 points, which is the same as last week.

Banks, Finance and Investment Index closed at 2,505.66 points, down by 0.46 per cent and Commercial Services Sector Index closing at 2,331.27 points, also the same as the previous week.