26 June 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Chinese Firm, Local Varsity in Novel Rice Production Initiative

By Nashon Kennedy

Mwanza — CHONG Zhongyi Co Limited of China and St Augustine University of Tanzania (SAUT) main Campus in Mwanza, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) whose thrust is enhancing rice cultivation in the Lake Zone regions.

The supply of agricultural inputs, sharing of modern technology and supply of seeds, are among the key aspects of the MoU.

It is furthermore envisaged that the horizon of SAUT students will be considerably broadened by knowledge and skills related to paddy farming, and that, in addition, they would be adequately empowered to venture into the self-employment option.

Speaking over the weekend, Mr Zou Biao, a Chinese representative of Chong Qing Zhongyi Co Limited, said his company was keen on enabling SAUT to register technological headway.

The SAUT University demonstration farm supervisor, Mr Zephania Ihuya, said the institution was doing everything in its capacity to ensure that rice production in the Lake Zone was enhanced.

He said with modern technology, SAUT believed many youths will be able to create employment opportunities for several unemployed Tanzanians.

An extension officer, Mr Salum Mbegu, said the said technology was already being applied in Rufiji, Busega, Mbeya and Dakawa in Morogoro Region.

