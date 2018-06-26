East Africa: Joint Army Trainings Envisage Reinforcing EAC Security

Photo: Daily News Tanzania

Joint army training envisages reinforcing EAC security.

AN INITIATIVE to jointly train armed forces in the East African Community (EAC) member states aims at strategically reinforcing regional security.

Foreign Affairs and East African Co-operation Minister, Dr Augustine Mahiga said here over the weekend that the combined trainings of the armies will help to inculcate the notion that East Africans are actually blood brothers and sisters.

"We are forging mutual understanding between members of the armed forces in Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda and Tanzania, a big step towards unifying regional battalion for combined efforts in safeguarding common boundaries," Dr Mahiga said.

He was speaking here during the graduation ceremony for officers from defence forces in Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda and the host Tanzania who have just completed their hybrid strategic training sessions.

The graduands from the EAC member states joined their Southern African Development Community's (SADC) counterparts from Zambia, Zimbabwe and South Africa to undertake the Ordinary and Postgraduate Diplomas in Strategic Studies at the Tanzania People's Defence Forces' (TPDF) Command and Staff College at Duluti, Meru district.

The Strategic Studies training programmes are being jointly executed by the Institute of Accountancy Arusha (IAA) and TPDF through the Duluti Commandant Staff College (CSC).

"This year, IAA is proud to have the opportunity to train students from the defence forces in South Africa, Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda and Tanzania," said the IAA Rector, Mr Peter Hitlan.

"We have 45 graduands, 21 of whom have graduated with Postgraduate Diploma in Strategic Studies and 24 with Ordinary Diploma in Strategic Studies. But, this intake was unique, with eight of the 45 graduands being female," added Mr Hitlan.

It was previously observed that any attack on Tanzania or any other nation will no longer rely on heavy artillery as attackers now use psychological tactics to infiltrate and cause harm on precincts.

The CSC Commandant, Major General Harrison Masebo, revealed that the brains and technology are the latest weapons criminals and invaders use, saying it's high time the army prepared its officers to intercept the culprits.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the CSC and IAA was recently signed, providing for the two institutions to cooperate in provision of strategic studies to members of the armed forces.

The IAA has been working with TPDF for five years and so far over 200 trainees from the EAC and SADC countries have benefitted.