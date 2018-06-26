Photo: The Financial Gazette

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga (file photo).

The injured lie on the ground after a suspected bomb blast at the end of a Zanu-PF rally at White city stadium yesterday...

The Nelson Chamisa led Movement for Democratic Change, MDC-T has blamed the ruling Zanu PF for the bomb explosion at White City stadium on Saturday saying the incident is reminiscent of their 38 years rule which is littered with state-party conflation, fear and coercion.

In a statement released yesterday, MDC-T said they have been victims of state sponsored violent with impunity further condemning the White City incident as primitive and heinous action without a place in the envisaged New Zimbabwe.

"The MDC unreservedly condemns the dastardly act of violence that occurred at the Zanu PF rally at White City Stadium in Bulawayo over the weekend. Such primitive and heinous actions have no place in the New Zimbabwe, which we envisage.

"The MDC respects the sanctity of life irrespective of one's political affiliation, creed or color.

"Regrettably, this occurrence is reminiscent of Zanu PF's past 38 years culture of governance in Zimbabwe, which has been characterized by state-party conflation, fear, capture and coercion. We in the MDC have been victims to this barbarism for many years, with impunity," MDC-T noted.

49 people were injured during the bomb explosion with two reported dead in one of the most horrendous acts of violence ahead of the July 30 harmonized polls.

MDC-T pledged to create a free country where individuals are free to pursue their aspirations adding that they stand for tolerance, competent and consulting state in which power is accountable to citizens.

Meanwhile, the European Union Elections Observer Mission (EUEOM) has also condemned the attack on the ZANU-PF rally in Bulawayo saying there is no place for violence in an election.

"We urge all concerned to show calm leadership and for a peaceful environment for the polls. The EUEOM continues to observe all aspects of the polls across the country," noted EUEOM.

A local non-governmental organization, Centre for Community Development Initiatives in Zimbabwe (CCDIZ) condemned the Bulawayo bomb blast saying it sets a dangerous precedence which the Zimbabwe Republic Police and CIO should work flat out to investigate.

"We call on the disgruntled members of our society to exercise restraint and try to express their grievances in a peaceful manner which does not put the lives of innocent citizens in danger of losing life and limps," noted CCDIZ.