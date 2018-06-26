Mwanza — Local talent show festival has been rolled out in Mwanza by Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) aimed at identifying and promoting skills among primary school learners in the district.

Speaking during the launch of the programme at Tsupe Primary School in Traditional authority (TA) Govati's area on Sunday, MRCS District Project Officer, Charles Nyirenda said the organization decided to come up with the festival after noticing that not all pupils were given opportunity to showcase their talents to the public.

"We are impressed that today we have appreciated some hidden talents in these young ones that only require support for promotion because some pupils will survive on their talents and skills in future," he pointed out.

Nyirenda said once the activity of extending it to all MRCS impact areas in the district is completed, talents and skills that would be identified shall be supported by the society.

Traditional Authority (TA) Govati observed that the youth in his area indulge in undesirable behaviour because of being idle,

"The youths have to be kept busy through activities such as sports to minimize cases of promiscuity," he noted.

The TA urged MRCS to continue with the initiative that promotes talent and skills development among the youths in his area.

Representing District Education Manager (DEM), Emmanuel Brown commended MRCS for its continued support rendered to the education sector that promotes education in the district.

"We appreciate what Red Cross is doing to our sector that has to be emulated by other stakeholders in the promotion of education standards in Mwanza," said Brown who was also guest of honour at the function.

A standard seven pupil at Tsupe Primary School, Margret Mwenyekonde hailed Red Cross for organizing the event, which she said, was an encouragement to learners, particularly the marginalized.

"We feel proud because everyone who had something to showcase was given a chance regardless of their age, physical status, regular or not," she said.

Activities that characterized the festival included mat weaving, carving curios, drama, poetry, acrobatics and traditional dances. Schools that performed better than others received a variety of prizes such as plastic buckets, soap, and World map, among others.

Through Community Resilience Capacity Building Project Red Cross in implementing activities in all the three areas of Chiefs Govati , Nthache and Kanduku.