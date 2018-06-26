Malawi: Malnutrition Prevention Remains Greatest Development Challenge

Lilongwe — Minister of Health and Population, Atupele Muluzi Monday admitted that malnutrition remains the greatest development challenge for the country.

He made the statement in Lilongwe during the launch of Child Health Days (CHDs) which runs from June 25 to 29, 2018.

Muluzi pointed out that, "Demographic and Health Surveys of 2015/2016 indicated that one in just over three under-five children are stunted and one six is underweight representing some of the highest rates in the Africa continent."

He pointed out that children often suffer from macro nutrient deficiencies including anaemia, Vitamin A and Zinc, as a country that has never experienced war or widespread civil unrest this situation is not acceptable.

The Minister disclosed that his Ministry in collaboration with various partners would implement interventions to prevent control and treat malnutrition.

According to Muluzi, the country has registered successes in most Maternal and Child Health services since 1990's.

"These successes have resulted in remarkable improvement in morbidity and mortality patterns, especially from diseases amenable to immunizations and other preventable childhood illnesses", he said.

Muluzi said the first round of the Child Health Days would be conducted in 24 districts and the campaign would focus on provision of Vitamin A supplementation and de-warming tablets.

"During this period children aged 6 to 11 Months and post-natal mothers less than eight weeks will receive Vitamin A capsules and at the same time children aged 12 to 59 Months will receive Vitamin A and de-warming tablets accompanied by an intensive social mobilization and information, education and communication with emphasis on infant and young child feeding, use of insecticide treated nets and hygiene," he explained.

Muluzi expressed gratitude to development partners, UNICEF, World Vision Malawi (WVM), district partners and District Commissioners (DCs), District Health Officers (DHO), Traditional leaders for their support during the previous CHDs.

A total of 2,396,820 children and 149,800 post-partum mothers are expected to be reached with Vitamin A supplementation while 2,097,218 children are expected to be reached with de-warming tablets.

The districts that are piloting the integration of vitamin A supplementation into routine Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) will not be doing the first round of CHDs.

The districts are Machinga, Kasungu, Nkhatabay Phalombe and Mchinji