26 June 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Salima Ready to Register Voters for 2019 Polls

By Watson Maingo

Salima — District Commissioner (DC) for Salima, Charles Mwawembe has said the district is ready to conduct voter registration starting from Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

He made the remark in an interview on Monday after the official launch of the voter registration in the district by MEC Commissioners.

The Official launch was presided over by Commissioner, Linda Kunje who accompanied by Commissioner Dr. Moffat Banda.

Addressing a gathering of MEC Officials, representatives of various political parties, journalists and staff from Salima district council, Commissioner Kunje said MEC is sure that the registration exercise would go smoothly without any hiccups as the commission has put in place enough staff and equipment.

"We are very sure that the first phase which is being launched today will go on well and even the phases that shall follow, our appeal is for all stake holders to take part in informing the general public to go and register," she explained.

Kunje said that MEC has put in place a robust plan that would prevent disruption of the exercise by any member of the recruited staff.

"We have trained enough personnel and we will not hesitate to let go any of our staff who with any other reasons would want to disrupt the process," she added.

Mwawembe said that all staff and equipment has been successfully moved to all the 133 centres in the district ready for the exercise.

"As a district I can assure you that we are ready to conduct the voter registration as everything that is required is in place. We hope to open all the centers by 8.00 a.m on Tuesday," he said.

