26 June 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Southern Africa: Zim Bomb Attack - Namibia President Warns That SADC Won't Tolerate Violence

Windhoek — Namibian President Hage Geingob on Monday condemned a bomb attack on Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa's election rally, saying political violence would not be tolerated in the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Geingo is currently deputy chairperson of the 16-nation inter-governmental organization.

Recalling and lauding progress made by Zimbabwe over the past few months, Geingob called for calm, informed that political violence would not be tolerated in the SADC region, and perpetrators should be brought to justice.

"The only legitimate path toward forming a government ... is by winning peaceful, free and fair elections," Geingob said. "Such a process should be respected in Zimbabwe."

Zimbabwe will hold elections on July 30.

The blast in Zimbabwe's Bulawayo City on Saturday injured at least 41 people, including senior officials accompanying Mnangagwa, who was unhurt.

Geingob also condemned the attack on a June 23 public rally in Ethiopia, where Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed had given a speech.

"The rule of law should prevail," he said.

