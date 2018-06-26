South Africa: Land Expropriation - What Does South Africa Have to Say?

Cape Town — As the first of 36 public hearings regarding land expropriation without compensation gets under way, South African citizens have taken to Twitter for further discussion on the topic

An appearance by Ernst Roets of lobby group AfiForum at a hearing in Concordia, Springbok in the Northern Cape stirred sentiment among users, with Economic Freedom Fighters member Vezuchiy Fanashnikov saying:

The AfriForum has sent one of their leaders Roets to make his input at the #LandExpropriation hearings. He says he's here to represent the Khoisan and Coloured people. These people are sick - @fanamokoena

He continued in another tweet:

This chap from Namakwa says he's an original chief of the Khoisan Camagas. He says he endorses Roets speaking on behalf of his people. He fully supports the AfriForum representing them. I'm speechless #LandExpropriation. - @fanamokoena

Twitter user @Black_TV__ had this to say:

Every black person in the DA who is against Land Expropriation must be ashamed. Our mothers are being chased away by racists. We need EFF in government ASAP. #EFFTurns5 #EFF #ANC #DA #Malema eusebius#delille #LandExpropriation #Mandela100 - @Black_TV__

Nkgono Neria noted a Namaqualand resident heavily in favour of land reform in a tweet:

Resident to committee "We are giving you three months to come with feedback or else we will take the land back. We are willing to fight for our diamond land" #LandExpropriation #sabcnews - @neriahlakotsa

eNCA reporter Pheladi Sethusa noted a resident concerned with some of the more practical appliactions of land expropriation:

This woman asks where the money will come from to support #LandExpropriation, if churches can be expropriated and how they will ensure the process of handing over land isn't marred by corruption #LandExpropriation #eNCA - @pheladi_s