Nigeria: Trader Remanded in Prison for Alleged Rape of 9-Year-Old Girl

An 18-year-old trader, Lawal Daura, on Tuesday appeared in Daura Road Chief Magistrates' Court in Kaduna over alleged rape of a nine-year-old girl.

The prosecutor, Hinga Nyimze, told the court that one Tukur Ibrahim reported the case at the Rigasa Police Divisional Headquarters in Kaduna on June 19.

He said the defendant, a resident of Layin Yankifi Rigasa in Kaduna, committed the offence on June 2 and was charged with defilement.

Mr Nyimze said the girl was returning home from Islamiya School on June 2, at about 2.00 p.m. when the accused lured her into his room and forcefully had unlawful sexual intercourse with her.

The prosecutor also told the court that the defendant was arrested after the girl reported the act to her mother, adding that the defendant confessed to the crime during police investigation.

Mr Nyimze said the offence contravened Section 209 of the Penal Code Laws of Kaduna state 2017.

The Magistrate, Mr Abdulaziz Ibrahim, ordered that the defendant be remanded in prison, pending advice from the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The magistrate, who refused to take the plea of the defendant, adjourned the case until August 2, for hearing.

