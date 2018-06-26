Tanzania: 200 Arusha Residents Turn Up for Hotel-Sponsored Eye Clinics

Arusha — Over 200 villagers at Kilima Moja and Mto wa Mbu villages on Monday turned up for eye clinic sponsored by Serena Hotel in an effort to fight increasing cases of vision impairments in the area.

The Lions Club sent its volunteers to the sites said residents of the two villages in Monduli district, Arusha region notorious for their eye sight problems which if not treated could lead to complete blindness.

"The situation is critical in these areas", said an official of the charitable organization Maswanya Yusuf as the exercise was underway at Kirurumo health centre.

He added that the eye clinics are provided free of charge and the focus is on operations to remove the eye cataracts among the effectd, especially to people in advanced age.

Besides the eye problems, the clinics are to be extended to diabetes, hypertension and other diseases he could not reveal.

Although no additional statistics were revealed, the Lions Club has already extended similar clinics to Longido and Babati districts. They are to include the sprawling townships of Namanga and Gallapo.

Another Lions Club official, Satish Sharma said health issues would continue to be given priority by the organization because it touched the needs of the ordinary citizens who could not afford treatment costs.

He added that his teams have been to various remote villages in Arusha and neighbouring Manyara regions since January this year and found out that there were 7,000 people with eye sight problems.

Serena Hotel manager Nickson Kanyika said they have sponsored the eye clinics in the area as part of their social corporate responsibility, adding that the villagers also have a role to play in the tourism sector.

The medical doctor in charge of Kirurumo health centre Elisha Risaeli lauded the move, saying non-communicable diseases such as hypertension and diabetes were on the rise in the area.