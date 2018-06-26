Tanzania: Prices of Irish Potatoes Ease As Supply Rises

Dar es Salaam — Prices of Irish potatoes have eased in Dar es Salaam.

A survey by The Citizen at Mabibo, Buguruni, Veterinary, Temeke Sterio and Tandika markets has shown that wholesale and retail prices dropped as more potatoes were being supplied.

Wholesale prices of a 60 kilo-bag of Irish potatoes range between Sh35,000 and Sh40,000 this month, down from Sh45,000 and Sh50,000 in April this year.

Retail prices ranged between Sh1,000 and Sh1,200 a kilo.

Temeke Sterio market wholesaler Asnali Ibrahim attributes the decrease in prices to increased supply as many parts of Tanzania are harvesting the crop.

"We receive dozens of trucks carrying the crop from different parts of Tanzania every day," he said.

Buguruni Market chairman Morocco Milanzi confirmed that prices had decreased.

However, he expects the situation not to last longer than late next month.

A report by the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment shows that a 100-kilo bag of Irish potatoes was sold at average of Sh40,000 in Njombe, the lowest price in all regions.

The report further indicates that the highest price was recorded in Mara Region where a 60-kilo bag was being sold at Sh100,000 as well as Mtwara.

Irish potatoes are widely consumed in urban areas in Tanzania. The crop is mainly grown in Mbeya, Iringa, Njombe, Tanga and Kilimanjaro. Irish potatoes are also imported from Kenya.

According to experts, Irish potatoes are also called as white potatoes and get their name for the simple reason that they were mainly grown in Ireland during the 1800 period.

They are grown as a tuberous crop and can be cultivated in the regions with cold weather. These tuber vegetables are said to provide several health benefits.