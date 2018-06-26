Dodoma — The Finance and Planning Minister, Dr Phillip Mpango has said he will freely go to Lindi and Mtwara and that nobody has the right to bar him from going there.

Winding up the debate on the government's Sh32.5 trillion budget for the financial year 2018/19 in the Parliament on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, Mr Mpango said he has no plan to sabotage economic development undertakings in Mtwara and Lindi as claimed by some legislators.

"I have no plans to sabotage people of Mtwara and Lindi... . It is my right to go to Mtwara and I will go to visit my friends, colleagues and relatives there... . I will go there in the process of undertaking my usual ministerial duties," he said.

Dr Mpango's utterance was in apparent response to the Member of Parliament for Tandahimba, Mr Ahmad Katani (CUF) who warned him (Dr Mpango) on Monday, June 25, 2018 against visiting Mtwara and Lindi regions if the government proceeds with its plans to change the law governing cashew nut funds.

That was after MPs - fronted by their colleagues from cashew nut growing regions - vehemently opposed the government's proposal to change the Cashewnut Industry Act (Cap,203) - through the Finance Bill 2018 - with a view to ensuring that export levies are collected in the consolidated fund.

Mr Katani said on Monday that the cashewnut money that MPs were asking for was their rightful share in accordance with the law.

"MPs from southern regions have every reason to speak highly of cashew nuts because the crop makes the backbone of people's economy in those areas... If you do not give us this money, do not go to Mtwara and Lindi. You are taking our money yet you do not care about us. We need our money," Mr Katani said emotionally.

But Dr Mpango said on Tuesday, June 26, 2018 that he was ready to die for the country, saying he has always worked for all Tanzanians irrespective of where they come from.

"I swore to defend the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania... .When I was lecturing at the University, I taught all students irrespective of where they come from... .When I was the head of the Planning Commission, I advised the government about a number of projects in the southern regions... If there is anyone against me on personal reasons, I can only pray for him," he said.