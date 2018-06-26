Tanzania Removes Restrictions On Transporting Fish

Sengerema — The government has ruled that no permits will be required on transporting fish of up to 20 kilograms from one region to another.

The move comes amid debate and public concern on the restriction that was announced by the ministry of Livestock and Fisheries Development on its war against illegal fishing.

Minister of the docket, Luhaga Mpina announced the changes over the weekend at the event to destroy the illegal nets worth of Sh2.3 billion that was seized in Sengerema district, Mwanza region.

"The aim is to enable villagers surrounding Lake Victoria to enjoy the marine resource around them," he said.

Speaking on different occasion in early of this month, fisheries officers said the issuance of permits aimed to reduce distance for passengers when moving fish from one place to another.

The permits are issued free of charge to those who are carrying fish of up to 15 kilograms," said Mr Nestory Mbale a Sengerema district fisheries officer.

Earlier last week, ministry's officials entered a canteen within parliament grounds and impounded two kilogrammes of tilapia fish which they said was immature.

The officials claimed that the fish were sold illegally given that they had a length of below 25 centimetres which is commended by the law.

They used a ruler to measure the length of processed tilapia on a plate before impounding the two kilos of fish that was on sale at the eatery where MPs dine.The canteen was also slapped a Sh300,000 fine.