The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) says it will not distribute the voters' roll with registrants' photographs for security reasons.

In her weekly media briefing on Monday, ZEC chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba also dismissed reports that the electoral body was distributing a fake voters' list.

With just a month to go before the July 30 vote, the commission under pressure over the voters list which the opposition says the Zanu PF party manipulates to win elections.

Justice Chigumba said they have decentralised distribution of the roll to provinces but will censor some of the information.

"Following threats by some unscrupulous individuals to track down their (targets) door-to-door, the Commission will not issue the voters' roll with photographs in an effort to protect voters," she said.

"However, the Commission will print voters' rolls with photographs for every polling station.

"Section 20(5) of the Electoral Act states that in the event of any discrepancy between an electronic copy and a printed copy of a voters' roll, the latter shall be deemed to be the authentic record of the voters roll."

Justice Chigumba said the commission was disturbed by reports that it was distributing a fake voters list.

"The Commission is disturbed by malicious allegations that the voters' roll issued to stakeholders is fake.

"ZEC is of the view that such allegations are deliberately meant to cause alarm and despondency among the generality of the Zimbabwean populace.

"The public is being advised that the voters' roll being distributed by the Commission is authentic."

Justice Chigumba added that applications for postal voting will close on June 28.

Postal voting is permissible "to members of the disciplined force or electoral officers on duty on Election Day as well government officials and their spouses on duty outside Zimbabwe on Election Day".