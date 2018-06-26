Dodoma — There is no misunderstanding between the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania and the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar over ownership of Fungu Mbaraka Island, a cabinet minister has said.

Responding to issues, raised by some Members of Parliament (MPs) during the six days of debating the government's Sh32.5 trillion budget for the financial year 2018/19, the Minister of State in the Vice President's Office (Union and Constitution Affairs) January Makamba said the assumptions were baseless and unfortunate.

"It is unfortunate for one to claim that there is a misunderstanding in ownership of any territory within the United Republic of Tanzania between our two governments," he said.

Fungu Mbaraka, which is also known as Latham or Fungu Kizimkazi is a small, relatively isolated island in the Zanzibar Archipelago, Tanzania which is historical under the Government of Zanzibar since 1898.

The island is believed to have abundant oil reserves, creating controversies that there each of the two governments was claiming ownership of the island, with members of the House of Representatives in Zanzibar and Opposition leaders openly complaining about ownership of the Blocks and the Latham Island.

The issue also came up during the six days of debating the government's budget estimates here but Mr Makamba appealed to the Speaker of the National Assembly to guard the House against statements that humiliate certain parties within the union.

On the establishment of a joint fund for the two governments, Mr Makamba said the issue was still in the hands of experts who will then forward their findings to cabinets of the two governments for further action.