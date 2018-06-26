Namibia Exports 315 000 Cattle On the Hoof

THE ever-growing trend of exporting livestock on the hoof, which saw a total of 315 198 cattle leaving the country in 2017 compared to 164 220 in 2016, is worrisome as it negatively impacts on the availability of livestock for throughput at local abattoirs.

This was said by Meatco board chairperson Martha Namundjebo-Tilahun at the company's 32nd annual general meeting on Friday in Windhoek.

Namundjebo-Tilahun highlighted that the country was going through tough economic times which include drought and a decline in cattle numbers available for slaughter.

She urged Meatco members to ponder about the sustainability of the meat industry in Namibia. "The country's meat industry is under immense pressure and is facing serious challenges which include, among others, its sustainability," she said.

"If this situation continues, it will further deepen the triple threats of unemployment, poverty and inequality in the country."

Namundjebo-Tilahun also emphasis ed that the Meatco board has an obligation to exercise its mandate in line with the requirements of the Meatco Act, which is to strategically guide the corporation and to protect the nation's and producers' interest by ensuring transparency, good governance and sound technical decisions.

In a speech read on his behalf by agriculture deputy permanent secretary Esther Kaapanda, agriculture minister Alpheus !Naruseb encouraged members to discuss strategic issues that would impact their businesses in a positive manner such as the Growth at Home Strategy, increased value addition, and income generation for the country.

Acting chief executive officer, Jannie Breytenbach reported that 81 984 animals were slaughtered during the year under review.

About 38,59% of those animals were from commercial producers and the remaining 61,41%, came through the Meatco feedlot and backwards integration systems, creating a backlog on Meatco cash flow cycles.

Breytenbach also said the group recorded revenue of N$1,4 billion during the year under review but incurred a net loss of N$51,2 million due to revenue decreasing by 15,91% year-on-year mainly due to the lower number of cattle slaughtered (10,45%) and the strengthening of the Namibia dollar against major foreign currencies.

According to Breytenbach, Meatco paid N$899,8 million to producers, which is 20,04% more than the previous year's figure of N$749,6 million.

The 180 members at the AGM also discussed the issue of the legality of the board. The meeting felt that eligible members were not given the right to choose the current board; however, no further discussion took place as the matter is still pending in court.