South Africa: Private Security Company Allegedly Opens Fire On Protesters, Injuring Five in Marikana

Five people were shot and injured during a legal march, after a private security company allegedly fired rubber bullets at a group protesting outside Glencore mine in Marikana, North West on Tuesday morning.

"While the march was busy, a private security firm fired shots at the protesters. One of the allegations is that they tried to gain access or blocked the road," police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Adele Myburgh said.

Myburgh could not confirm reports that rubber bullets were used to disperse the crowd.

She said the five wounded people were taken to hospital.

No cases have been opened yet.

