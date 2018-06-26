26 June 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Cyril Ramaphosa's Leadership - Many Challenges, 'No Easy Ride'

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Raymond Suttner

The narrow margin that saw Cyril Ramaphosa elected ANC president, surrounded by many who were hostile to his candidature, meant his leadership was never going to be easy. The divisions and battles fought in the courts and through more violent means make it seem that the ANC may find it hard to pull together in the 2019 elections.

This article first appeared on Creamer Media's website: www.polity.org.za

The election of Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president in December 2017 marked a significant, albeit indecisive, break with the Jacob Zuma era. Ramaphosa narrowly defeated Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and found himself in a divided leadership (between those loyal to Ramaphosa and those who were or remain loyal to Zuma) at the very top and in the National Executive Committee (NEC).

While Ramaphosa managed to attain the state presidency fairly speedily and also, to effect some significant changes through state power, he has continued to face high levels of discord at the provincial and local levels of the ANC and in some provincial and local governments, like North West, until the removal of Supra Mahumapelo.

There are potential problems in the Free State with election of an ANC leadership that represents no...

South Africa

Land Expropriation - What Does South Africa Have to Say?

As the first of 36 public hearings regarding land expropriation without compensation gets under way, South African… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.