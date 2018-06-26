South Africa: SA Team Aims for 4th Victory At International High Performance Computer Competition

Six South African students are looking to replicate victory in a global supercomputer competition in Germany.

The students, Meir Rosendorff, Joshua Bruton, Kimessha Paupamah, Katleho Mokoena, Nathan Michlo and Njabulo Sithole, are from Wits and the University of Limpopo, and are set to compete in the Student Cluster Competition.

"It's a great opportunity and I'm loving the experience," said Michlo, as he sat with the team in preparation for the competition.

In the annual competition, which takes place in Frankfurt, the students have to demonstrate their own innovative computer systems.

They will be judged on the ability of their design to adhere to strict power constraints and high-performance benchmarks.

Rigorous selection process

South Africa is no stranger to the high-performance computer competition, having won it in 2013 - the first year the country entered - as well as in 2014 and 2016.

The competing team goes through a rigorous selection process at the Centre for High Performance Computing (CHPC), which kicked off in July the previous year, and in 2017 there were 10 teams that competed for national honours in December.

The CHPC's Winter School helps participants build clusters on Linux systems and teams are required to build a prototype cluster in the cloud.

In the run-up to the competition, the students were sent to the Texas Advanced Computing Centre (TACC) in Austin in the US, for extensive training and support.

Here are the rest of the competitors in the competition, which forms part of the International Supercomputing Conference:

Nanyang Technological University, Singapore

The Edinburgh Parallel Computing Centre at the University of Edinburgh, UK

Polytechnic University of Catalonia, Spain

Kasetsart University, Thailand

Hamburg University, Germany

Heidelberg University, Germany

Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nürnberg, Germany

The Federal University of Paraná, Brazil

The University of Warsaw, Poland

Tsinghua University, China

ShanghaiTech University, China

The CHPC is a Department of Science and Technology initiative, carried out through the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

