26 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Murdered Stacey Adams, 6, Makes Her Last Journey As Funeral Gets Under Way

Tagged:

Related Topics

Little Stacey Adams made her last journey to her home in Eastridge, Mitchells Plain on Tuesday, with her funeral bier waiting about 60 steps away from where she was first found buried in a shallow grave.

The green carrier for her body waited for her in the front yard of her grandmother's house.

She was to be buried in accordance with Muslim rites.

It was there that she had lived, spending free time watching cartoons.

Her devastated mother lived in a wendy house with her boyfriend over the road - metres from where police dogs found her tiny body on Sunday.

When family members realised she had vanished, a search was launched in the area, where the streets are named after military generals.

Petrol bombed

On Sunday afternoon, she was found in the grave dug outside another wendy house her aunt lived in on the same property.

The main council house was petrol bombed by some neighbours who were so angry that they wanted to deal with the man - thought to be the mother's boyfriend - themselves.

Mitchells Plain Crisis Forum spokesperson Faizal Adams said the people who had lived in the house were moved to a shelter.

The forum was established in response to the murders of little girls Courtney Pieters, Rene Roman, and Stacha-Lee Arendse.

As family and neighbours waited for Stacey's body, children came out of her grandmother Laeeqah's house to offer mourners a cup of tea.

People brought in extra packets of sugar and some juice for visitors.

The washing had been taken off the line in front of the door and benches were set out along the wall of the front yard for mourners.

A man will appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court charged with murder on Wednesday.

His wendy house lay in a heap after residents broke it up on Monday night out of anger.

Meanwhile, Western Cape MEC for Safety Dan Plato also arrived at the house ahead of funeral prayers at the Beacon Valley Mosque.

Source: News24

South Africa

Land Expropriation - What Does South Africa Have to Say?

As the first of 36 public hearings regarding land expropriation without compensation gets under way, South African… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.