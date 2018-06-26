South Africa: Cape Town Psychologist Missing for Three Days

A Cape Town clinical psychologist has not yet been found since her disappearance over the weekend, Western Cape police said on Tuesday.

Diane Nelson, 49, who consulted from rooms at Crescent Clinic, a private psychiatric facility in Claremont, went missing on Saturday.

She was last seen around 20:00 that day and was reported missing at Claremont police station, said Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel André Traut.

He said her car was found at Cecilia Forest in Newlands.

The location is popular with hikers, who take several routes from the forest car park.

Traut would not expand on the efforts to find her.

"The circumstances surrounding her disappearance are being investigated," he said.

Crescent Clinic was not immediately in a position to comment on her disappearance.

According to Netwerk24, her handbag was apparently found in her car, while her cellphone, which was believed to be with her, was switched off.

Some of the people she had assisted in the past took to social media to express their shock and sorrow at the news, along with gratitude for the support she had provided them.

Messages of support for her loved ones also poured in as people circulated the Pink Ladies poster, in the hopes of finding her and ensuring her safe return.

Nelson, who is 1.8m tall and who has short blonde hair and a tattoo on her wrist, was last seen wearing a dark top and grey pants.

Anyone with information can contact Claremont Constable Nkonki on 021 657 2243 or 079 894 1563.

