26 June 2018

Congress of South African Trade Unions (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Mineworker Dies At Sibanye Stillwater's Khomanane Shaft

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has learned with shock the death of a mineworker at Sibanye Stillwater Khomanane shaft last night. It is not known what is the cause of the incident as the investigation is underway.

"This brings to 21 the number of miners who have died at Sibanye Stillwater this year. One death is one death too many. This is unacceptable as we don't sell our lives, limbs or lungs to the industry but our labour to provide for our families," said Duncan Luvuno, NUM Health and Safety Chairperson.

The NUM sends its condolences to the families of the deceased and calls on the mining industry to act in the interests of its workforce and stop living in a dream world of safety when workers die like locusts.

South Africa

Read the original article on COSATU.

