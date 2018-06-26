Africa: Private Sector Advocates Objective Alliance Against Illegal Trade in ECOWAS

The West African private sector considers it necessary to set up an objective alliance to fight against illegal trade and its numerous consequences.
The vice-president of the National Confederation of Employers of Senegal (Cnes), Mr. Aboubacar Sedikhe Sy announced it at the launch of the works of the high-level meeting that his organization opened on Tuesday, June 26 in Dakar.
A meeting attended by the private sectors of Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Mali, Nigeria and Senegal.
According to him, more and more companies are threatened by creeping computerization of certain channels of marketing or production that escape regulation and destabilize licit distribution channels.
More worryingly, he points out, these mafia networks are more likely to target high-value sensitive products, which are also revenue-generating products.
"We are therefore, state and industrial facing the need for an objective alliance to both preserve the productive sector and safeguard state's incomes," conceded Mr. Sy.
