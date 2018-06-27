Photo: Nairobi News

President Uhuru Kenyatta, and his younger brother Muhoho Kenyatta, right (file photos)

President Uhuru Kenyatta's younger brother is among individuals who imported duty free brown sugar last year when the country was experiencing severe drought.

According to documents tabled on Tuesday before the Agriculture, Livestock and Trade, Industry and Cooperatives committees investigating the entry into the country of contraband sugar, Mr Muhoho Kenyatta and John Stuart Armitage are listed as individuals behind Protech Investment Limited.

The company is among the 370 registered companies that brought sugar in the country.

Attempts by Aldai MP Cornelly Serem to have the committees discuss the revelations were thwarted by Kieni MP Kanini Kega, who chairs the Trade, Industry and Cooperatives committee.

"We are not go that way because currently we are seized of the matter regarding the failure by the Interior Cabinet Secretary Mr Matiang'i to appear before this committee," Mr Kega said.

The suitability of the sugar consumed by Kenyans became a matter of concern after Dr Matiang'i went public with revelations that the sugar in circulation is laced with heavy metals like mercury and copper.

In May last year, the National Treasury issued a gazette notice No. 4536 for the importation of duty free sugar following an executive order by President Uhuru Kenyatta declaring drought a national disaster.

However, the two committees have faulted Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich saying that the policy direction he undertook led to the flooding of the market with poisonous sugar.

The notice did not also specify the quality and quantity of sugar desired, enabling firms to take advantage of the window to bring in industrial sugar and white sugar without paying duty and therefore making the government lose billions of shillings.