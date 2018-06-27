Nigeria: Reactions of Heartbroken Nigerians Over Argentina Loss

It was a distressing moment in Nigeria as they played against Argentina. Full of hope and leaving their fate in the hands of the Super Eagles, the cat and pig, Nigerians were fearless before the match boasting to their rivals of a flawless victory. A draw was all they needed and the Super Eagles would hopefully soar to victory.

But that was not going to happen.

Leaving the giant of Africa to clean their already healing wound, Nigeria were treated to a 2-1 show of disappointment as the G.O.A.T-led team humbled the Eagles on the pitch.

See reactions of Nigerians and place your hands on your chest while at it:

Seems like Nigeria's luck comes with this Cabbage-like Jersey😅#NGAARG pic.twitter.com/Q1sNGlnMnJ

-- 021's Greatest (@Muranga_Patriot) June 26, 2018

Nigerians right now #NGAARG #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/vA8OxnGQXB

-- Commissioner For Dodo and Coca-Cola Affairs🇳🇬 (@EmiNiTybaba) June 26, 2018

Nigerians before the game vs Nigerians after the game #NGAARG pic.twitter.com/APvsgNRADv

-- Amandas_King (@Tibsis) June 26, 2018

Dear Nigerians, time to FOCUS on our collective PAIN... . Nigerians are not only the poorest on earth, we are dealing with war, our people slaughtered on a daily.. Good the match is over with, we have a collective PAIN to deal with. #NGAARG

-- Khaleesi (@AbangMercy) June 26, 2018

The referee didn't use his head #NGAARG pic.twitter.com/OLFrR8uYV2

-- JOKUNLE (@Jokunle) June 26, 2018

All those animals that predicted that Super Eagles will make it to the semi finals, may the food you're cooked with go sour#NGAARG pic.twitter.com/oWKPHrOIJh

-- #NaijaIssaGoal 🥅⚽ (@badgalmaddie_) June 26, 2018

This is the definition of a PAINFUL EXIT 💔 💔 💔

Nigeria 🇳🇬 was in the last 16 till 4 minutes to full time #NGAARG

-- Enekem 💎 (@EnekemGreg) June 26, 2018

This is worse than a heartbreak #NGAARG pic.twitter.com/rfPmP9Eqfe

-- Seun Abilawon (@Seun_Abilawon) June 26, 2018

Argentina qualifying is so undeserved and I feel so sorry for Nigeria 😭 #NGAARG

-- Tom 🇨🇭🇬🇧🇱🇮 (@MangosteenESC) June 26, 2018

The Truths from #NGAARG game;

- Moses was immense,

- Etebo was too SELFISH,

- Ndidi & Mikel came to life,

- Ighalo is a PROBLEM not a saver,

- Balogun resurrected,

- Omuero was solid again,

- BROWN RUINED US,

- ROHR KILLED US.

WE DON JAAAAA!!! #ConnectWithSuperEagles

-- POOJA... (@PoojaMedia) June 26, 2018

Argentina didn't deserve to go through and everyone with a little football knowledge knows it.#WorldCup #NGAARG

-- Krisztina 🇩🇪 (@xtinap1) June 26, 2018

What did Nigeria say to the #WorldCup? #NGAARG

Nigeria: pic.twitter.com/5YGnhae8vv

-- ♔ King Absolute ♔ (@KingAbsolute_) June 26, 2018

Nigeria proved to the Whole World that they don't go down without a fight.

Show Some Appreciation to the Super Eagles!!

🇳🇬 ✊🏾🇳🇬✊🏾🇳🇬#OneAfrica#NGAARG#WeDieHere pic.twitter.com/3w1XSGxqBD

-- Lerato Mbongo (@AndImLee) June 26, 2018

Let's all go back home Nigerians with our broken hearts and hope we heal before 2022.