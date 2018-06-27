Nigeria: Russia 2018 - Argentina Send Super Eagles Back Home

Argentina have defeated the Super Eagles of Nigeria 2-1 in their final group match to proceed to the second round of the FIFA World Cup.

The defeat means the Nigerian team will be heading back home.

Marcos Rojo was Argentina's unlikely hero as his stunning late winner secured the slot for his side.

Nigeria were heading through to the last 16 at Argentina's expense with four minutes to go of the final Group D game, but Rojo's sensational low volley saved Jorge Sampaoli's men and set up a showdown with France in the next round.

Lionel Messi had given Argentina the lead in St Petersburg on Tuesday but when Javier Mascherano dragged down Leon Balogun in the box shortly after the restart, Victor Moses stepped up to put Nigeria level and within touching distance of progressing.

Sampaoli sent on attackers Cristian Pavon, Maximiliano Meza and Sergio Aguero, but it was defender Rojo who came up with a quite brilliant winner.