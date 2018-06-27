26 June 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Nigeria: Duo Arrested for Supplying Oil to Boko Haram

Photo: Justice for All Nigeria
By Emeka Okonkwo

Abuja — Two Nigerian men have been arrested on allegations of supplying fuel to the Boko Haram terrorists.

The army named the suspects as Mohammed Adamu Zika, a driver, and Bukar Adamu Haji, an assistant station manager in one of the fuel station in, the northeastern Gombe State.

Another suspect is at large.

Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, Nigerian Army Director of Public Relations, said troops had intensified efforts to arrest the suspect.

He said the two suspects were currently undergoing interrogation and would be handed over to appropriate authorities for prosecution.

The arrest of the suspects comes as government warned fuel stations in parts of Gombe against selling large quantities of fuel to motorists.

"Members of the general public are once more reminded to report any suspicious movements or activities to the nearest security agency for prompt action," Chukwu said.

The Nigerian Army has in recent years arrested logistics suppliers of the Boko Haram in an effort to rid the West African country of the Islamist terror group.

Boko Haram has since 2009 embarked on a bloody campaign to overthrow the government in Africa's most populous country of more than 190 million people.

