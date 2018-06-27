Kenya: Love Triangle - Cheating Husband 'Develops Vagina' Amid Witchcraft Claims

A man is in agonizing pain in Tana River County after allegedly developing a female sex organ beneath his sex organs as punishment for sleeping with another man's wife.

Relatives say the man has had the female organ for slightly over a week after he was caught red handed in bed with another man's wife.

The offended man, only identified as Joseph, reportedly approached the cheating man to negotiate penalties for his act, which included sleeping with his wife as well, conditions the offender flatly rejected.

"Joseph asked to sleep with me, the same way my husband had slept with his wife, but my husband would hear none of it, and neither would I," the man's wife narrated to journalists on Tuesday.

Unable to strike a deal, Joseph left the meeting a humble man, but with a promise to make the man face the consequences for his act.

SOMETHING LIKE A BOIL

Three days later, the cheating man noticed something like a boil swell beneath his male organs but dismissed it and left for his normal duties.

However, that evening things took a drastic turn as he went to have a bath. The boil reportedly burst open into what his wife now claims to be a female sex organ.

"He came to me crying, asking me to help him. I was shocked to find out that it bore all features of a female reproductive organ," she told journalists.

But the man's agony had just started. The following day early morning, the wife claims to have noticed the bed sheets were soaked with blood.

She quickly woke up her husband and that is when it dawned on them that he was discharging blood from the female organ.

The man has since been hiding in the house, bleeding after every three hours, a secret only his wife and a few elders in the Tana Delta village have been sharing.

Joseph on the other hand left town and his wife fled. Efforts by the elders to meet him in order to address his demands have not bore fruits.

AGREED TO HAVE SEX

The cheating man's wife has since agreed to have sex with Joseph, as he had demanded earlier, but according to elders, Joseph wants nothing to do with her anymore.

A village elder, Hiribae Kofa, told this journalist that Joseph has now demanded for Sh300,000 to "return the man to his normal self" but the family can not raise the amount.

"He has refused anything less, and we cannot raise the money he is asking for without help. We are trying to save our colleague's life," he said.

The man now lies on the floor of his house in tears day in, day out. The oduor of his room is unbearable. Several witchdoctors have been summoned to undo the spell, but all have been unsuccessful.

Elders and the man's wife are now seeking support from the public to raise the Sh300,000 fine.