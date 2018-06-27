East Africa: Our Peace in Our Hands

opinion

BY ZELALEM GIRMA

In a country that stands at the forefront of ensuring peace in other countries, the occurrence of conflict has stunned many people. Any such news creates discomfort among many people who view it as an agent of peace. Indeed, it was heartbreaking to see the peace promoter country entered in to chaos and turmoil in the last three years due to the internal conflicts erupted in.

Many people around the world mourn and weep to see societies who passed centuries in love and harmony. Nobody was happy in the aftermath of the conflicts that caused death, severe bodily injury, and high levels of property damage. The reason was clear. But, there was no profit in the conflict. Though the government has made relentless efforts in evaluating the problem and bringing the peace of the country back to normal, the hatred that was disseminated among few peoples has now becoming disappeared from its root.

Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed has opened a new chapter to discuss with various segments of the society on hate-mongering ethics. This opportunity created a venue of love and care among peoples of the country. The peace that was distracted could now be returned to normalcy.

Both peace and stability are significantly integrated with promoting economic development of individuals and society. They are precious gifts to economic progress and social development in any country. They are also fundamentals for the realization of respecting human rights. Certainly, peace and stability are not only imperative for development, they are also important for peaceful movement of peoples from home to work and vice versa.

In addition, stability has solid effects on the formation of competitive and equitable economic development, which eventually has positive impact on the whole society. Every developed country could grow economically with peaceful coexistence among their own population. It is true to say peace and stability are the basis of development and development is the basis of peace and stability. Development and economic growth can only be supported by ensuring peace and political stability.

As proposed in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), promoting peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development will provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels. Moreover, the 2030 agenda for sustainable development also highlights the need to promote peaceful and inclusive societies based on respect for human rights, the rule of law, access to justice and social services.

The government is now making incredible efforts to establish lasting peace, stability, justice and prosperity in this country. To make this happen, it is required to build legitimate and honest institutions and ensure good governance in every government institution.

Conversely, good governance and legitimate institutions cannot be simply transplanted in affirmative action, it is better to share best experiences and practices from foreign countries that can be built and developed in accordance with Ethiopia's background situations through a long and slow process. Indeed, Most of Ethiopia's policies and strategies are not copied from other countries. Rather they focused on the realities of the country, its history and its rich experiences.

As scholars agreed, peace and stability are the essential components of nation-building and the precondition for all developments. Currently, Ethiopia strives for creating durable and robust stability in line with its long tradition and political culture. The stability of Ethiopia is basic ground to implement various development projects, also gives strength to harness peaceful environment in the horn of Africa.

It is factual that the start of a peaceful power transition to the country's peace and development has inspired the whole Ethiopian community. Since then, conflicts and instability have been increasingly minimized. The government has really done many admirable actions to create national consensus and promote unity. The government freed and forgave the people who was accused of terrorism and corruption, as well as imprisoned for various reasons to bring sustainable peace in this country. So, the government's forgiveness and the commitment to peace and love are clearly seen.

Since taking office as a Prime Minister, Dr. Abiy called on all opponent political parties to come to peaceful dialogue for the betterment of our shared country. The call has been repeatedly expressed by the government to strengthen the unity of the Ethiopian people in their efforts to bring peace and development to their country. The call of love and care attracted the attention of Ethiopians around the world. Citizens are responding to the call and promised to fulfill their duties for growth and development of their country. Armed politicians who were accused of terrorism changed their mind and claimed to move in a peaceful way, to pursue pushing their political ideas in peaceful discussions with the ruling party.

In a visit to countries such as Djibouti, Kenya, Sudan, Egypt, Somalia, Uganda, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, the government of Ethiopia has expressed its plan to make diplomatic relations with neighboring countries and its partners on the basis of mutual benefit, peace and development. In this case, Ethiopia assured its concerns that peace and development will never separate.

Ethiopian nationals who have been imprisoned abroad for various reasons have also been released and returned home. The government has also gone long distance to dismantle the hate tower raised between Ethiopia and Eritrea in order to repair the blood ties of peoples of the two countries. This effort has brought positive reply from Eretria's government, too.

In addition, following the conflict occurred at Hawassa, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said, "Anybody can make the claim freely," and it is a virtuous to present complaints in peaceful way. In the 21st century, raising arms should not be a culture for resolving societal problems. Rather, peaceful discussions are important that no one would be a victim due to the conflicts. Therefore, it's important to look at things in order that we will not be a tool for non-peaceful forces who have hidden agendas like disseminating hatred and war among peoples.

In sum, the culture of peaceful patriotism is a must in the mind of every Ethiopian. It is necessary to reinforce the development of a peace-preaching country through cultivating peace-loving generations who will stand for the development of their own country. Being a peacemaker, citizens should be actively involved in ensuring sustainable peace and stability in this country to further mature more socio-economic benefits. If all cooperate for sustainable development of the country, our peace and stability will be in our hands.

Keep Walking, watch out bad motives

BY HENOK TIBEBU



Motive and freewill could be the best things that human beings are given by the creator to lead this life full of complex realities. Even though mother nature has its own balance to keep, motive and freewill must have been our causes of everything we do on the tough courses of survival.

But some of the thoughts and deeds of some people takes the best things out of the best motives and freewill. There are best thing hijackers! For instance, this young man, who thought that he could be a comedian, went to his boss and told him he was going to quit his job for he wanted to do a full-time comedy. His boss would mock him "Hay young man, these days, people are not in the mood to laugh. They just want to protest. So, its best if you stay on your job until the protests are over," he just said this and hijacked the best thing out of this young man's heart.

The young man knew how his boss was a good person who cares about peoples' wellbeing without giving much thoughts and looking for no explanations. But he has to ask him "Why do you think people are protesting?"

The boss would answer "Because it is their democratic right". He would not think any other reason. How could someone would protest just because it is his/ her democratic right? This would never occur to his mind because he just prefers to see the best part of things without reasons.

On the other hand, whenever something crosses his mind it would be hard to get out. Once he went to Europe and met Mrs X, the wife of the most influential businessman, and she would ask him who he thought was the most truthful person in the world. He knew about himself. He knew how hard it was to find people of truth. So, he told her that he did not know and asked her who that truthful person was.

She said "It is me." He didn't doubt her. But he used this new knowledge to challenge his wife when he returned home. He asked her the same question that the European woman asked him. His wife answered "It is me." He quickly said "No you are wrong. It is Mrs. X".

Some people's best motives and freewill just come and go without deeper meaning to their reasons. There are some who link every motive with survival. Whenever survival comes first, selfishness would also snatch the humanity out of them.

For instance, I have observed so many scholars who detached themselves from the recent causes of protests made by the youth in different parts of the country for their fear of survival. These protests have their own impact to the economy, the peace and stability in the country.

They have also brought a significant change in Ethiopia's history of politics. It was the first time that mass of prisoners were released with pardon. It was the first time that a prime minister made a peaceful power transition by choice.

It is also a time that we started to witness some of our scholars freely giving proud speeches and analysis on radio stations about the future of this country. The funniest part is that we have never heard from most of these scholars during the protests. After the youths made all the sacrifices and brought the changes, they all want to be on the front line to talk.

In my view such scholars are best thing hijackers. Most of them did not give comments or analysis during the hard times. When some journalists asked these people for their scholarly ideas of recent issues they have said "leave me out of this mess!"

And now they are boasting over the achievements of the youth whom they did not guide during the times of protest. Some of them have even been trying to sow the seeds of hatred in the minds of the youth in the name of ethnicity for many years. These are the people, which the youth need to be careful from. Because their motives and freewill are just survival and fame.

We also need to get rid of people who ignore peoples' ideas and fly blind with the "I know everything for you" state of mind.

Most of all, people who still have motives to sow their hatred between people are the ones that the youth need to watch out. They have already given too much headache to the nations of this country. We cannot afford to lose the current national hope brought by the youths.