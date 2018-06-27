26 June 2018

East Africa: Senior Eritrean Delegation Arrives in Addis Ababa

Asmara — A senior Eritrean delegation composed of Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Mr. Yemane Gebreab, Presidential Advisor, have arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in the afternoon hours today.

Upon arrival at Bole International Airport, the Eritrean delegation was accorded warm welcome by the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Foreign Minister, Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, as well as other senior Ethiopian officials.

As it will be recalled, President Isaias Afwerki had stated, in his speech on Martyrs Day last week(June 20th), that Eritrea "... will send, outside myopic considerations of public relations stunts and advantages, a delegation to Addis Abba to gauge current developments directly and in depth as well as to chart out a plan for continuous future action".

