27 June 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

East Africa: Eritrean Delegation Arrives in Addis Ababa

Addis Abeba — The high-level Eritrean delegation composed of three persons arrived this afternoon in Addis Ababa accepting Ethiopia's call to normalize relationship.

Upon their arrival, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has welcomed members of the delegation at Bole International Airport,

Yemane Gebreab, Special Advisor to the Eritrean President; Foreign Minister Osman Salih; and Araya Desta Ambassador to the African Union are members of the delegation.

The delegation has come to Ethiopia, as President Esayas Afeworki accepted the call from Ethiopia to end the stand-off that linger for more than a decade and half.

In his inaugural speech at the House of Peoples Representatives, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed had earlier made clear his intention of normalizing the situation with Eritrea.

He said "With the government of Eritrea, we want from the bottom of our hearts that the disagreement that has reigned for years to come to an end. We would also discharge our responsibility."

He also called on the Eritrean government to seize the opportunity.

"While expressing our readiness to resolve our differences through dialogue, I take this opportunity to call on the Eritrean government to take a similar stand not only for the sake of our common interest but also for the common blood relations between the peoples of the two countries".

In consonance to the Prime Minister's call, the Executive Committee of EPRDF ruling coalition, resolved to fully implement the Algiers Peace Agreement and the decisions of the border commission at the beginning of this month.

In his televised speech on the 20th of June marking the Eritrean Martyrs Day, President Esayas Afeworki officially responded to Prime Minister Abiy's call.

"We will send a delegation to Addis Ababa to gauge current developments directly and in depth as well as to chart out a plan for continuous future action," he said.

Ethiopia and Eritrea has been in a military stand-off for the past a decade and a half following the war that they fought for two years.

