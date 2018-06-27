Sugar prices in western Kenya have shot up by Sh10 and Sh20 per kilo in the last two days.

The new prices caught many by surprise, sparking an outcry.

In Nyanza, retailers have increased the cost of Sony Sugar brands due to an increase in demand.

Most consumers are avoiding brands from factories linked to the controversial importation of sugar. A 50kg bag of Sony sugar is being sold for Sh5,500, up from Sh4,300.

Migori trader Jamil Shah said the demand for the commodity has outweighed supply.

MAKE EXTRA COINS

"There is no problem if we make some coins from the crisis. We have other brands in the stores but nobody is buying them," he said.

South Nyanza Sugar Company MD Bernard Otieno asked traders not to exploit consumers.

In Kakamega, residents complained of high prices.

"We were buying a 50kg bag at a wholesale price of Sh4,050 before it was increased to Sh5,500. This has made us increase the price of a kilo from Sh100 to Sh120," Mr Osman Abdi, a trader in Mumias, said.

LIMITED SUPPLIES

Mr Pancras Otundo, the manager of Frankmart Supermarket, said many wholesalers have limited supplies.

"Before the crackdown, we were buying sugar from distributors but we now order from millers directly. This has complicated the supply chain and pushed demand up," Mr Otundo said.

A senior manager at West Kenya Sugar Company said the price of a 50kg bag has risen from Sh3,800 to Sh 5,500.

"You can contact the managing director for details," he said.

Calls made to Mr Tejveer Rai went unanswered and he did not respond to a text message sent to him, requesting details on decision by the miller to increase prices of the commodity. The miller has been dogged by claims of illegal importation of contraband sugar into the country.

But the management of West Kenya Sugar has maintained it brought in raw sugar for reprocessing and had nothing to do with the consignment of contraband sugar seized by authorities in a warehouse in Eastleigh in Nairobi two weeks ago.