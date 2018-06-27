27 June 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Africa: Diego's Hand of Wtf and the Worst Game of the Tournament

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Antoinette Muller

Diego Maradona's theatrics in the stands soured what was a gutsy display from the young Super Eagles on the same day when the tournament had its first 0-0 draw.

Stay up to date with all the latest news from Russia with Daily Maverick's dedicated World Cup 2018 section.

France and Denmark played out the worst game of the World Cup so far, finally giving everyone what they'd been waiting for: a goalless draw. Delightful.

Peru, meanwhile, finished on a high, beating Australia, whose coach was left fuming as he claimed the first Peru goal should have been offside.

What happened in Group D

Argentina somehow managed to stay in the World Cup, with Lionel Messi finding the back of the net with a fine effort early on. Victor Moses equalised through a penalty and, for a long time, it looked like that was the way things would remain. Messi and Co haven't...

Africa

Libya, Somalia on List as U.S. Supreme Court Upholds Travel Ban

Washington - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the Trump administration's travel restrictions on citizens from… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.