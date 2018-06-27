Africa: Diego's Hand of Wtf and the Worst Game of the Tournament

analysis

Diego Maradona's theatrics in the stands soured what was a gutsy display from the young Super Eagles on the same day when the tournament had its first 0-0 draw.

France and Denmark played out the worst game of the World Cup so far, finally giving everyone what they'd been waiting for: a goalless draw. Delightful.

Peru, meanwhile, finished on a high, beating Australia, whose coach was left fuming as he claimed the first Peru goal should have been offside.

What happened in Group D

Argentina somehow managed to stay in the World Cup, with Lionel Messi finding the back of the net with a fine effort early on. Victor Moses equalised through a penalty and, for a long time, it looked like that was the way things would remain. Messi and Co haven't...