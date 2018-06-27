Kenya: Wakhu in One-Shot Lead at Karen

Golf Park's David Wakhu grabbed a narrow one-shot lead during the second round of the "Road to Karen" series at the par 72 Karen Country Club course on Tuesday.

The Karen event is the fourth leg of the series.

Wakhu, who won the third leg at Muthaiga several weeks ago, shot level par 72 for a two rounds total of one under par 143. He started the day well, picking up an early birdie on the par five-third, then came the triple bogey seven at the stroke index one-sixth.

He managed to recover two shots at the ninth and 10th, dropped one at the 16th but ended the round in a style by rolling in a birdie at the 18th hole to stay a shot clear of Njuguna Ngugi of Nyali Golf and Country Club.

Wakhu had carded one under par 71 in the opening round to share the lead with Vet Lab's Mathew Omondi who however dropped to seventh place after a poor 78 in the second round.

"I am hitting the ball with much better control and I think I am heading in the right direction," said Wakhu.

Ngugi meanwhile shot his second level par 72 for 144 to stay in close contact with Wakhu as the event enters its final round today Wednesday.

Birdies became very elusive for the Coast-based Ngugi, who birdied the 10th after picking up nine pars at the front nine, though he missed a chance of finishing on under par after bogeying the par five-18th.

On the other hand, Muthaiga's Frank Matilo also shot level par 72 to lead a group of four in joint third with a two rounds total of four over par 148.

The series, aimed at selecting 25 players for this year's KCB Karen Masters set for July 19 at the same venue, winds up with the fifth leg on July 8 to 10.

Meanwhile, Eldoret-based advocate Geoffrey Kitiwa carded 19 and 20 for a total of 39 points to win the fourth leg of the 2018 Crown Paints series at the nine-hole Eldoret Golf Club course at the weekend.

Kitiwa won by a point from Jeremy Kayago while Danny Kiptoo on 37 points finished third. In fourth place was James Chirchir on 36 after beating Paul Mwangi on countback.

The nines went to Kipkoros Kiptoo and Shadrack Ngetich on 20 and 19 points respectively as E. Mutai and Catherine Gatua won the longest drive while Faith Mburu was awarded the nearest to pin prize.

The leader board at Karen after close of round two in the "Road to Karen" series:

143 David Wakhu 71, 72

144 Njuguna Ngugi 72, 72

148 Frank Matilo 76, 72

148 Eric Ooko 75, 73

148 Tony Omulli 73, 75

148 Sujan Shah 73, 75

149 Nelson Mudanyi 74, 75

149 Mathew Omondi 71, 78

150 Ken Abuto 76, 74

150 Jacob Okello 73, 77