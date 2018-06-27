Kenya: Five-Star Gor Mahia Rout Posta to Move 12 Points Clear

Sixteen time Kenyan champions Gor Mahia on Tuesday thumped 10-man Poster Rangers 5-0 at Moi Stadium in Kisumu to extend their lead at the top of Sportpesa Premier League table to 46 points, 12 ahead of second-placed Sofapaka.

With Meddie Kagere completing his move to Tanzania's top side Simba, Rwandese Jacques Tuyisenge and Ivorian Ephrem Guikan were tasked with the leading the hunt for goals.

And they did not disappoint as they scored a goal each with George 'Blackberry' Odhiambo grabbing a brace, while substitute Lawrence Juma scored his side's fifth goal.

Gor Mahia's head coach Dylan Kerr said he was happy with the win, noting that it was a clear indication that the departure of Kagere will not affect his side.

"He (Kagere) is history and I do not want to talk about him now. He was not part of us today but we have won by a huge margin, his departure will not affect us at all," said Kerr.

Odhiambo should have fired Gor ahead in the 10th minute, but his left-footed shot inside the box went wide by few inches.

The postmen were reduced to 10 men three minutes later after dformer Tusker man Joackins Atudo was sent off for handling the ball inside his danger area, with Tuyisenge beating Bonface Baraza from the resulting penalty.

Posta survived a few minutes later after Tuyisenge cleverly found Francis Kahata with a back pass on the left flank and the latter sent a dangerous cross to Ephrem Guikan, but Baraza was alert to keep out the danger.

Rangers won a free-kick deep inside Gor's half but Gershon Likono smashed the ball wide, before Tuyisenge was denied by the cross bar a few minutes later, with Achesa clearing the ball to safety.

Center referee Wilston Otieno ruled out Harun Shakava's 33rd minute goal for offside, before Guikan buried in a header past a helpless Baraza four minutes later to stretch his side's lead.

The visitors made a first half substitution with coach Sammy Omollo resting Likono for Suleiman Ngatho.

Gor went in search of more goals as they begun the second half strongly, creating two early chances that were well dealt with by Rangers' defenders.

They were however breached as Odhiambo netted K'Ogalo's third goal in the 52nd minute after Baraza spilled Tuyisenge's high drive from the right flank.

Lawrence Juma replaced Guikan, who looked to have sustain a knee injury, from a collision with Baraza.

Tuyisenge almost scored his third and fourth for Gor again with a header in the 72nd minute, but Baraza parried the ball wide for a corner kick.

Odhiambo scored his second and fourth for Gor in the 81st minute with a low strike on the left side, before substitute Juma sealed his side's victory with another low drive five minutes later.