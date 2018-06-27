South Africa: Final Independent Electoral Commission Candidates Put Through Their Paces By Mogoeng

The second day of interviews to fill the vacancies within the Independent Electoral Commission's leadership are over. Now, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng and his panel must select eight candidates for Parliament to whittle down to three new IEC Commissioners. With the 2019 general elections set to be the most hotly contested since the dawn of democracy, the stakes have never been higher.

In the two days of public interviews to select the newest IEC Commissioners, we have heard 23 sets of theories about what ails the IEC, and 23 sets of ideas about what could be done to fix its problems.

There was, to say the least, considerable overlap.

Most candidates agreed that the issue of the incomplete voters' roll is the IEC's current biggest bugbear, with an estimated 1.2 million voter addresses yet to be captured.

The Constitutional Court has given the IEC a deadline of 30 June to resolve the issues with the voters' roll. But Reverend Bongani Finca, a current IEC commissioner applying for reinstatement, told Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on Monday that the deadline would not be met, and that the IEC has applied to the court for another extension....