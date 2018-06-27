Nigeria: Gombe Monarch Threatens to Remove Ward Heads Harbouring Drug Dealers

The Emir of Dukku in Gombe State, Haruna Abdulqadir, has threatened to remove any ward or district head who fails to expose drug dealers in his community.

He gave the warning in Dukku during the commemoration of International Drug day 2018.

"District /wards heads who refuse to expose drug dealers in their localities would be dethroned.

"Your role is to expose drug dealers, not to protect them because the future of our wards is at stake," he said.

He said his emirate in collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) will start using motorcycles to enter the nooks and crannies of Dukku to fish out drug dealers.

According to him, people were using tramadol ignorantly to enhance their productivity not knowing that this is dangerous.

He said there are people who were "established in taking drugs and their case is beyond rehabilitation."

But he said with the support of the NDLEA, the emirate will try to rehabilitate them.

He commended NDLEA in Gombe for inviting school children, who were the target audience to participate in the programme.

The emir challenged the school children to go back to their respective schools and form drug free clubs.

Aliyu Adole, an NDLEA commander said in the last one year the command had secured 47 convictions for various drug offences and made a seizure of 703.448 kg of various illicit drugs.

He said the command had arrested 83 suspects, with 27 awaiting trial and 17 "successfully counseled and rehabilitated".

He said the 2018 theme of International Drug day was "Listen First". He also said the theme was a clarion call on parents to strengthen their relationships with their children.