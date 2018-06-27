Kenya/Zimbabwe: Kenya Simbas Duo Out of Crucial Zimbabwe Match

Injuries have locked out Homeboyz front row Philip Ikambili and Impala centre Leo Seje from Kenya Simbas' Rugby Africa Gold Cup match against Zimbabwe Sables set for Saturday at the RFUEA ground.

Ikambili is concussed while Seje injured his toe in Simbas' 28-24 victory against Morocco on Saturday in Casablanca during their opening duel of the continental contest that is being used as a 2019 World Cup qualifier.

Team manager Wangila Simiyu on Tuesday disclosed that said the two players will be replaced after Wednesday's training session at the Impala Sports Club ground.

Wangila said even though his team showed some superb fighting spirit, rallying from behind to beat Morocco, they will have to improve on their attack and defence ahead of their battle with Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe's character to bounce back and breathe life into their Rugby Africa Gold Cup campaign will be put to test on Saturday when the Sables take on Kenya in the second of their 2019 World Cup qualifying assignments in Nairobi.

"Just like Morocco, Zimbabwe will bring a heavy pack but we shall have to neutralise it with accurate set pieces with no room for lapses especially in our defence," said Wangila.

The Sables regrouped in Harare on Sunday night and had their first training session together on Monday after they had battled to a frustrating 23-23 draw with Morocco on June 16 in Harare. The Sables are expected in Nairobi on Wednesday.

The last time Zimbabwe beat Kenya was during the 2015 season where the Sables triumphed 28-20 in Harare to shatter Kenya's dream of participating at the 2015 World Cup.

The Simbas would beat the Sables 61-15 in 2016 and 41-22 in 2017 but still finished second behind Namibia, who are out to defend their title for the fifth consecutive time.

Namibia have been ruthless in their two opening matches where they ran riot, crushing Uganda 55-6 and Tunisia 118-0 in Windhoek to send a strong message to their rivals.

That saw Namibia stretch their tally to 10 points with Kenya moving to second place with four points.

Peter De Villiers' Sables touch down in Nairobi knowing that a loss will see them kiss goodbye to any hopes of securing a berth at the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Former Sables coach Godwin Murambiwa told The Herald in Harare that there was need for De Villiers to cast his net wider and consider some of the country's finest talents who are playing their trade in foreign lands.

"Zimbabwe, as a team, didn't give strong enough play to convince fans that they have a specific game plan to carry into the next game... I thought they would have played that game on a higher tempo and not try to take on the heavier slower forwards of Morocco in the first quarter," he said.

"Against a structured side like Kenya the lapses in defence where Morocco had an overlap every time, have to be fixed otherwise the Kenyans are a lot more accurate and they will punish us," said Murambiwa.