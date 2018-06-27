27 June 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: World Bank, AfDB, Others Raise $1.57bn for Nigerian Grid Expansion

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chris Ochayi

Abuja — The Managing Director of Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, Mr. Usman Gur Mohammed, has disclosed that multilateral donor agencies have raised $1.57 billion for the agency to expand Nigeria's electricity grid to 20,000 megawatts within the next four years

Mohammed, who revealed this in Abuja during a two-day workshop to review supervisory control and data acquisition, SCADA, and electricity management system, EMS, plans in Abuja, said the donor agencies include the World Bank, African Development Bank, AfDB, Japan International Cooperation Agency, JICA, and French Development Agency.

He said the funds were raised for the TCN to implement its Transmission Rehabilitation and Expansion Programme, TREP.

He said: "When we assumed duty in February 2017, we met the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) as the weakest link in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) value chain and our objective has been to strengthen it. In order to stabilize the grid for effective service delivery in the sector, we needed to do the following.

"Raise funds to rehabilitate, expand and construct new lines and substations. Move to implement significant level of frequency control by enforcing the Free Governor Mode of Operation (FGMO) as provided for in the Grid Code. Procure the requisite' Ancillary Services - especially the Spinning Reserve and Black Start.

"Attain mandatory effective SCADA-EMS & Telecoms facility for the SO to efficiently manage and control the Grid. Institute effective organizational structure with trained and well-motivated workforce

"In order to achieve the above, we established the Transmission Rehabilitation and Expansion Program (TREP) that seeks to expand and stabilize the Grid and provide necessary flexibility and redundancy consistent with N-1 Reliability criteria."

"This is being done through the implementation of the Transmission Rehabilitation and Expansion Program (TREP). Through the TREP, we have been able to raise $1.57 billion"

Nigeria

Police Warn of Potential Terrorist Attacks On Viewing Centres

Nigerian authorities are issuing warnings about planned attacks on viewing centres across the country, charging security… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.