27 June 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The Ruling Into a Dodgy SAA Deal Rips Into Dudu Myeni and Sinks Executives

analysis By Jessica Bezuidenhout

Pliable, negligent, dishonest and willing to go along with the charade. This is how the conduct of suspended South African Airways executives Musa Zwane and Phumeza Nhantsi have been labelled following a disciplinary hearing in which they were found guilty for their role in the BnP Capital scandal.

The Board of South African Airways has been handed a damning ruling following the internal disciplinary hearing of two executives who were suspended for their role in a controversial cash-raising deal.

The transaction that saw the bill for BnP Capital, then an unregistered financial services company, balloon from R2.6-million to R260-million in a matter of weeks, was cancelled following a public outcry in 2016.

In the ruling, handed to the new board last week, former acting chief executive Zwane and Nhantsi, the airline's chief financial officer, were found guilty on charges relating to the aborted transaction that was to help SAA raise R15-billion in funding to ease its debt repayment woes.

At the heart of the scandal was BnP Capital, a company installed as transaction adviser without...

