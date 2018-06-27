Kenya: Leopards Face Tricky Fixture at Zoo

After eliminating Rainforest FC from this year's SportPesa Shield in Naivasha on Sunday, AFC Leopards will Wednesday afternoon take on hosts Zoo Kericho in a SportPesa Premier League match at the Kericho Green Stadium.

Elsewhere, Kakamega Homeboyz, under the tutelage of veteran Ugandan tactician Paul Nkata, will entertain Kariobangi Sharks of William Muluya at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

Leopards, who are 13 time champions, will be hoping to narrow the gap against arch-rivals, Gor Mahia who hammered Posta Rangers 5-0 on Tuesday. It will be the first league match for Leopards' new signing Eugene Mukangula from Thika United.

Leopards are fourth on the log with 31 points from 18 matches, while Zoo who have played 19 are placed 15th with 20 points.

A win against Zoo in this encounter will see Leopards jump to second, ahead of Mathare United who have played more matches.

The under-23 international Mukangula, who was handed his debut against Rain Forest FC, will man the attacking role where he will partner with Ezekiel Odera, who scored a brace on Sunday in the their 4-0 win to progress to the round of 16.