South Africa: Trains Set Alight Despite Commuter Safety Plan Being Signed By Prasa and the City

One month after the City of Cape Town and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa signed a safety deal to ensure train safety at Metrorail stations and carriages, a fourth train was torched in the city.

On Sunday 24 June, a train carriage was set alight at the Philippi Station. EWN reports that it was a result of arson by protesting commuters. This suspected arson incident was not the first of its kind in the last two months.

"We are aware of the train that was on fire at Philippi Station on Sunday night. Two motor-coaches were completely destroyed and one plain trailer was slightly damaged. The fire was extinguished before midnight and there were no injuries reported. Police are still busy with the investigation and Metrorail is working with the police," said Zinobulali Mihi, spokesperson at Metrorail.

The cause of the fire and estimate of damage will be assessed during post-incident investigations, said Mihi, who spoke to Daily Maverick after Sunday's fire.

This is the fourth incident in two months. Previously, train carriages were burnt in Retreat, Steenberg and at Ottery Station. The Ottery fire claimed the...