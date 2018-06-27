26 June 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Tusker Sign Kenyan International Keeper From Posta Rangers

Tagged:

Related Topics

Tusker on Tuesday announced the club had completed the signing of Kenyan international goalkeeper Patrick Matasi from Posta Rangers on a three-year deal.

The brewers, who are on their worst run in the league for years, had earlier on parted ways with goalkeeper David Okello, leaving only veteran custodian Duncan Ochieng and youngster Bryne Omondi as the only established shot-stoppers at the club.

"@TuskerFC_club are pleased to announce that Posta rangers goalkeeper Patrick Matasi has signed a three-year-deal to join the #Brewers camp," tweeted the club.

Nation Sport however understands that the deal between the two parties was reached at a while back.

Matasi joins David Gateri (Nakumatt), defender Phillip Simiyu (City Stars), midfielder Faraj Ominde (Chemelil Sugar), winger Kennedy Owino (KCB) and striker David Juma (Bidco United) who have been roped in after penning three-year deals.

The brewers released Edwin Lavatsa, David Okello and Paul Odhiambo who have since decamped to Posta Rangers.

Leopards, Tusker continue squad revamp as Gor remain low key

Kenya

Kenya's Shocking Knife Crisis

On February 5, ivory trade investigator Esmond Bradley Martin's body was found in his Karen home with stab wounds. Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.