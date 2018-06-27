Kenya: Tusker Sign Kenyan International Keeper From Posta Rangers

Tusker on Tuesday announced the club had completed the signing of Kenyan international goalkeeper Patrick Matasi from Posta Rangers on a three-year deal.

The brewers, who are on their worst run in the league for years, had earlier on parted ways with goalkeeper David Okello, leaving only veteran custodian Duncan Ochieng and youngster Bryne Omondi as the only established shot-stoppers at the club.

"@TuskerFC_club are pleased to announce that Posta rangers goalkeeper Patrick Matasi has signed a three-year-deal to join the #Brewers camp," tweeted the club.

Nation Sport however understands that the deal between the two parties was reached at a while back.

Matasi joins David Gateri (Nakumatt), defender Phillip Simiyu (City Stars), midfielder Faraj Ominde (Chemelil Sugar), winger Kennedy Owino (KCB) and striker David Juma (Bidco United) who have been roped in after penning three-year deals.

The brewers released Edwin Lavatsa, David Okello and Paul Odhiambo who have since decamped to Posta Rangers.

Leopards, Tusker continue squad revamp as Gor remain low key