Malawi: MEC Alert On Violence in Thyolo

Thyolo — Malawi Electoral Commission has said it will be on high alert on acts of violence in Thyolo district during the electoral process for the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

This follows two acts of violence reported to the MEC district office recently allegedly perpetrated by DPP party members recently.

Thyolo District Elections Officer for MEC Gabriel Zambasa confirmed receiving reports from UDF party district governor Abson Mugulula and the party's

district youth governor Kazembe Bazale alleging that an MCP party member Violent Chaphulika's party T-shirt was torn by DPP members.

Zambasa also said another incident of violence was also reported in Luchenza Municipal Council involving People's Party and DPP members.

"We got reports of acts of violence in which UDF party officials complained that MCP and PP members were harassed by DPP members. Although we are not sure of what really happened this has put us on high alert," Zambasa said.

He said they had also informed the District Commissioner Justin Kathumba on the issue

regarding acts of violence.

The District Commissioner Justin Kathumba was not reached for his comment on the issue.

But Zambasa added that they would call

for a Multiparty Liaison Committee in which political party officials in the district would be requested to abide by the code of ethics and avoid acts of political violence.

Kazembe Baziyele said he reported the issue of violence despite that it was an MCP member who was involved because he has been close to victim.

"I witnessed the incident and we have been working together for a long time in politics although we belong to different political parties," he added.

DPP governor for Thyolo District Wyson Mugona said he was not aware of the incident.

"When was this incident happened.?" I don't know anything about it." Mugona said.

Thyolo District is one of hot spots for political violence in the country.