Malawi: Government Reaffirms Its Commitment to Protect People With Albinism

Pic sourced from internet

Karonga, June 26,2018.Government has reaffirmed its commitment towards protecting people with albinism to ensure that their rights are observed.

Speaking during the commemoration of International Albinism Awareness Day in Karonga on Saturday at Mwenilondo Primary School, Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, Dr Jean Kalirani said government is committed to ensure that rights of persons with albinism are protected.

"To demonstrate its commitment, government launched the National Albinism Response Action Plan, a tool which will be used to address challenges that persons with albinism are facing in the country," she pointed out.

Kalirani said the plan would act as a guide in the implementation of all activities and interventions towards addressing challenges which persons with albinism face and ensure that their rights are protected."

United Nations (UN) Women Country Representative to Malawi, Clara Anyangwe said persons with albinism continue to face various social challenges as their condition is often misunderstood to be a source of discrimination, fear and other inhumane acts.

Anyangwe said as one way of addressing the challenges her organization through the UN Human Rights Window with funding from DFID and UKAid, supported government in the development of National Albinism Response Action Plan to prevent different forms of violence against persons with albinism.

"We are optimistic that the National Albinism Response Action Plan will accommodate all critical gaps and address the existing social and economic challenges frequently faced by persons with albinism," she stated.

President for Association of People with Albinism in Malawi, Overston Kondowe thanked government for a number of interventions put in place for the protection of people with albinism.

"We however appeal to government to facilitate speedy prosecution of people involved in the killings of the persons with albinism," he added.

International Albinism Awareness Day is commemorated on 13 June yearly with aim of increasing awareness and understanding of albinism in order to fight discrimination and stigma against persons with albinism.