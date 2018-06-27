26 June 2018

Malawi: Man On the Run After Defiling a 12-Year-Old Girl

By Michael Rashid.

Zomba June 26, 2018. Zomba Police have launched a manhunt for a 28-year-old man, Philip Kamba who is on the run for allegedly defiling his neighbour's 12 year old daughter in Matawe in the district.

Kamba was reported missing on Friday this month after the mother of the victim realized that her daughter was showing some signs of discomfort in walking and had some blood in her legs. And upon being questioned by her mother, the girl disclosed that Kamba had defiled her in his house.

Speaking with the Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Sunday, the mother to the victim, Falesi Masulani said Kamba convinced the victim that he would give her K500 if she had sexual intercourse with him.

"When I noticed that my daughter was having difficulty in walking, l checked her private parts and found out that there was some blood.

"I was so shocked to hear her mentioning the name of Philip that he was the one who defiled her," said Masulani.

A medical report from Zomba Central Hospital confirmed that the girl was defiled by a person who was old enough.

Public Relations Officer of Zomba Police Station, Patricia Sipiliano said the police and members of the public were currently hunting for the suspect who is nowhere to be found.

"We went to his house in Matawe habitat but we were told that Kamba had gone to his village where he wants to sell beans.

"Our further investigation found out that Kamba was not at his village but he is hiding somewhere," said Sipiliano.

Kamba hails from Kaselema Village in Traditional Authority Chikowi in the same district.

