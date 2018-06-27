Malawi: African Countries Asked to Invest in Internet Development

Pic sourced from internet

Lilongwe, June 26, 2018. African countries have been asked to invest in internet development to enable them build and operate successful digital television network with China.

Zambia Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Dora Siliya said this on Monday in Beijing, China at the opening of 2018 Ministerial Workshop on Building and Operating Digital TV network for China and African Countries.

"Traditional media are challenged by digital media. African countries need to invest in internet development for successful operation of digital television. African countries need to adjust (priorities) because new digital media have come to stay," said Siliya.

She said lack of robust internet in Africa was affecting the operation of digital television which eventually denies citizens of their right to access to information.

Because of poor internet in most African countries, she said, it was not unusual to see poor or loss of quality of pictures on television. She cited the current FIFA World Cup as not being enjoyed fully in many African countries because of poor television reception due to lack of steady internet.

Many African countrries are on the path to migrate from analogue to digital television. On this, Siliya said Zambia will have attained 80 percent of digital migration from analogue by the end of this year through the help of Star Times of China.

Minister of Information and Communication from Central African Republic Ange Maxime Kazagui said building and operating digital television network between China and Africa would reduce communication deficit in many countries.

"Communication must be effective. Messages should be passed and understood in their right contexts," said Kazaguia adding that both China and Africa need to share local content for their viewers.

Ministers of Information from Zambia, CAR and Lesotho graced the opening ceremony of the ministerial workshop on Mondayat the Academy for International Business Officials ( AIBO), a training institution for China's Ministry of Commerce.

Director of Executive Department of China -Aid Training for Academy for International Business Officials Xu Kai said there is need for China and Africa to work together in the sector of media. He commended what he called cordial relationship between Africa and China.

The Monday meeting was a preamble to the opening of 2018 and fourth Forum on China-Africa Media Cooperation in Beijing which ran to Wednesday.

The forum attracted more than 400 delegates from China and 45 African countries.

African Information ministers that spoke at the forum came from Zambia, Guinea, Demmocratic Republic of Congo, Lesotho, Niger and Burkina Faso.

Malawi's Minister of Information and Communications Technology Nicholas Dausi was represented by the Deputy Director of Information in the ministry responsible for press and publications Deogratias Mmana.

The fourth forum was organised to publicize the outcomes of the Johannesburg Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and to promote the win-win cooperation and common development of China and Africa in media sector.