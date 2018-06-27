Malawi: Voters Registration Exercise Excites Students

Pic sourced from internet

Lilongwe, June 26, 2018. Students from various secondary schools in Ntchisi have expressed interested to take part in the voter registration exercise which has started in some parts of the country.

In random interviews, most students of ages 18 and above said they recognise its their duty and responsibility to take part in the 2019 Tripartite Elections in older to vote right people into power.

Most students expressed dissatisfaction with the way incumbent members of parliament have performed so far.

"I will surely vote to avoid putting wrong people in positions. I want right people who have interest at heart to lead us," said Moses Salam one of the students at Msinda Secondary school.

Salam argued that they do not have good roads in the district and schools are far apart and as such they are forced to walk a long distance to attain education, adding that most of the schools have few learning blocks with no staffrooms.

Concurring with Salam is a 19 year old Pearson Chikwanekwane of Kanyenda community day secondary school who has vowed to take part in the voter registration to vote come 21st May, 2019.

"I will vote to put right people into power so they could develop the area and the schools around the area," said Chikwanekwane.

He further said that he will take part in civic edicating his family, friends and the whole community around him.

National Initiative for Civic education (NICE) Trust, for the past two weeks has been conducting the civic voter registration in all secondary schools in the district.

Assistant Civic education officer, Mercy Kazembe said the voter registration civic education in schools has helped a lot as most of the students lacked information about the whole voting process.

"We are happy that we have managed to reach thousands of students for the past two weeks and we believe that the same message we have given them they will also share to their family and friends," said Kazembe.

According to Kazembe, NICE Trust is expected to conduct several activities related to the voter registration exercise.

The exercise which is in phases started on 26th June and Ntchisi is in the second phase and will start on 13th July, 2018.